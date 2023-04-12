2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is looking to face his son in a Mask vs. Hair match.

WrestleMania 39 saw Rey defeat Dominik Mysterio, and it was reported before the match that the feud was to continue, as it has on WWE TV in the last two weeks. Mysterio just spoke with Logan Paul on his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and expressed interest in a Luchas de Apuestas with Dominik.

“Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some Lucha culture, and if I lose, I take my mask off and if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting,” Rey said.

Rey was asked if he thinks Dominik would be up for the match.

“He talks a lot of crap so why not back it up?,” Rey said.

Rey said there are currently no plans in place for the match to happen, but he will pitch it. He also said he will “straight up” issue the challenge to Dominik.

Rey has won 10 Mask vs. Hair, Mask vs. Mask or Mask vs. Title bouts in the past. Between 1992 and 1993, Rey retained his mask over the following wrestlers in Mexico – Mr. Cóndor, Rocco Valente, Tony Arce, El Bandido, Vulcano, and Misterioso. He then retained his mask by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero for the Cruiserweight Title at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997. Rey and Konnan then lost a Mask vs. Hair match to WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at WCW SuperBrawl 1999, and Rey would work the rest of his WCW run without a mask. After signing with WWE in 2002, Rey received permission from the Lucha Libre Council to put the mask back on while WWE toured Mexico. While with WWE, Rey retained his mask over WWE Hall of Famer Kane at No Mercy 2008, and retained his mask by defeating Chris Jericho for the WWE Intercontinental Title at The Bash 2009.

