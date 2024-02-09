The Judgment Day are just fine.

Rhea Ripley recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview, during which she addressed the buzz about The Judgment Day possibly breaking up when asked about their ups-and-downs and in-fighting in recent months.

“Family fights,” she said. “I fight with my sister all the time. There is no one that I love more and no one that I hate more. Family fights. Judgment Day, we fight.”

The WWE Women’s World Champion continued, talking about the relationship she has had with Damian Priest dating back to her early days in NXT, as well as how she doesn’t envision the group breaking up any time soon.

“I’ve been friends with Priest for the longest,” she said. “He is my day one. We came up to Raw together, we’ve been in NXT together. That entire time he’s been there, he’s had my back. We’re going to fight, but we have each other’s backs. I’m going to rev him up until he goes and beats the hell out of someone else.”

She continued, “That’s just how it is. Family fights. I don’t see us breaking up. I just see us trying to bring out the best in each other. If that means I get under his skin a little bit, maybe I get under his skin a little bit. I know that’s going to be better for him than it is for his opponent.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.