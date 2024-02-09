Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has elaborated on his thoughts on the heinous sex-trafficking and assault allegations made against Vince McMahon in a recent lawsuit filed against WWE.

Following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday evening, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked for his thoughts on the mainstream news story by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during an interview inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

“It’s a crap situation,” Rollins said. “I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting.”

Rollins continued, giving his very unfiltered and honest reaction to the situation and how he hopes to see it unfold, as well as his thoughts on learning about this side of the longtime former WWE Chairman.

“I don’t like hearing about it, reading about it, it’s abhorrent,” Rollins said. “I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what’s coming to them. It sucks. For me, it’s very difficult because I didn’t see that side of him. I didn’t experience that. When you see stuff like that, it’s jarring and it’s painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.”

Check out the complete Seth “Freakin'” Rollins interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful via the YouTube player embedded below.