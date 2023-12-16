Where did the “Nightmare” nickname for Rhea Ripley come from?

The Judgment Day member and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s “Mami” spoke with The Today Show in Australia for an interview, during which she provided the details, noting it came from a “Motionless In White” song lyric.

“I sort of give it to myself because I thought it was very fitting,” she said. “I got it from Motionless In White. One of their songs said, ‘I’m the nightmare that will haunt you in the night,’ and I was like, ‘That’s amazing.'”

Ripley continued, “They’re my favorite band and I look a lot like Chris Motionless, who is the lead singer, so I thought it was very fitting to call myself ‘The Nightmare,’ especially with the way that I handle people in the ring because every time they step in there, it’s their worst nightmare.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.