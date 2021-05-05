During her appearance on Out of Character, Rhea Ripley spoke on believing that being a champion alongside Bianca Belair and Raquel Gonzalez represents a new era in women’s wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s super cool to be on this journey with these females. To see all the struggles that we’ve all been through and been there for another and just travel and grow as humans together. And now, we’re finally taking over. I think that’s super special. It definitely is the new era of females that are knocking on the door, and we’re coming through, and we’re taking over. You’re gonna have to accept us because we’re not gonna go anywhere. We’re here to stay, and we’re here to win championships. And in my case, bring the brutality.