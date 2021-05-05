During his interview with Yahoo Sports, MJF spoke on being proud that AEW has been able to challenge Raw in the ratings. Here’s what he had to say:

There has not been a wrestling show that has been able to even sniff ‘Monday Night Raw’ in decades. We’re creeping up every single week in that key demo. If I’m not mistaken, I believe we beat them a few weeks at points on their show in the key demo, which is absolutely insane because we have only been a professional wrestling company on television for a year and a half, two years. It’s unheard of and I’m proud to be a part of it.

