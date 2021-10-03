WWE women’s tag champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with TV Insider about her pairing with Nikki ASH, and how she looked up to the almost superhero during their days in NXT. Highlights are below.

Admits that she was standoffish at first towards Nikki but she’s grown on her:

At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-hearted and positive. Sometimes you just need someone like that behind you, especially when you’re someone like me who just goes out there and brutalizes people. Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit, so I’m glad to have Nikki by my side. To be honest, I’m having the time of my life right now in this tag team. It’s a lot of fun. I do miss singles competition and do love it, but there are always times for a change.

How she looked up to Nikki in NXT: