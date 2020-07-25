Rhodes Wrestling Academy Set To Launch In January 2021

The official Rhodes Wrestling Academy twitter account has announced that the school is set to open January 2021 outside of Austin, Texas. The account states:
We are planning on launching January 2021. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for sign up info. I will be very hands on training for your info. School will be outside of Austin,Tx.
Dustin Rhodes, who is opening the school, later adds:
It is a developmental academy. Fresh, young, new prospects that have a dream of one day wrestling in front of thousands of people. This is completely my project, a project that I have dreamt about for a long time. Lot of knowledge in my years.
