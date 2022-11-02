WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter with a tribute to rapper Takeoff, who passed away at the age of 28 this week. Takeoff can be seen standing next to Randy Orton in the photo above.

The Nature Boy has been close with the Migos hip-hop group over the last few years, especially with Offset. Flair posted a photo of the group with he and Charlotte Flair, writing, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”

Zelina Vega also paid tribute to the rapper, writing, “RIP Takeoff [sad face emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Naomi also paid tribute by posting their backstage photo with the Migos from WWE Day 1.

Belair captioned her photo with, “R.I.P. Unbelievable.”

Naomi captioned the same photo with, “[folded hands emoji] [sad face emoji]”

Migos were at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta earlier this year as their “Straightenin” single was the official theme song of the event. They later escorted RK-Bro to the ring for their win over The Street Profits, and celebrated with the then-RAW Tag Team Champions after the match. Migos received a big pop from the hometown crowd, and met many of the WWE Superstars while backstage.

Takeoff appeared on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month and talked about how he and fellow Migos member & uncle Quavo were pro wrestling fans growing up.

“He would be The Rock, and I would be Stone Cold [Steve Austin], or he might be The Rock, and I would be The Undertaker — and that’s one of my favorite wrestlers,” he said. “And it would be funny because he might want to do the Rock Bottom on me, and I would be like, ‘Nah, it ain’t time for it for your finisher right now. I gotta do mine.’ And when he is pinning me, I might kick out. And he will be like, ‘Bruh, I just hit the Rock Bottom on you; you’re down.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m still kicking out.’ So it used to be funny.”

TMZ reports that the real-life Kirshnik Khari Ball was shot “in or near the head” while in Houston, TX early Tuesday morning after an altercation broke out during a dice game at a bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. He was with Quavo. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30am local time, and Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Below are the aforementioned social media posts, along with footage of Migos at WWE Day 1 earlier this year:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.