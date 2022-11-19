Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair talked about Colt Cabana and CM Punk’s friendship, which led to Flair trying to play detective in an effort to learn the truth. However, only after figuring out who Colt Cabana was.

Despite their previous friendship, Punk has since publicly said that he has no time for Cabana.

“Colt Cabana walked up to me the other day,” Flair said. “Colt Cabana came over and wanted my autograph and I didn’t know who he was. I’ve never met him, right, and the guy goes, This is Colt Cabana.’ Then I stood up and shook his hand. I said, ‘What’s going on with you and Punk?’ He said, ‘It’s a long story.’ So, Punk’s got more long stories with people than I do. [Cabana] a nice kid … really good worker.”

H/t to Wrestling Inc