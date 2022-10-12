Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast, including the Andrade El Idolo-Sammy Guevera situation in AEW that resulted in his son-in-law being involved in a fight with Guevara that resulted in the former NXT Champion being sent home.

There have been multiple reports of talent being frustrated, with meetings being held to address these issues. Flair addressed these topics. Here are the highlights:

The Andrade-Sammy Guevera situation:

“I only met Guevara one time or twice. He was very nice to me, but I don’t think you want to be locked in a room Manny. I have visited Manny’s home. I knew where he grew up. I knew how he grew up. Manny is Sin Cara tough. Sin Cara has beat up half the guys in the business. I know you’ve heard the stories. Manny is a very tough man. Nowadays, as I’ve said before, I think that they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys say things because they know the fight is never gonna get anywhere. It gets broken up. There’s a thousand people in the hall, and ultimately, nobody ever gets their ass whipped, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that wouldn’t be much of a fight. That’s nothing against Sammy as a wrestler. I just think Manny is a real tough guy.”

The recent problems AEW has experienced backstage:

“It’s never gonna be perfect. Tony got his hands full. I don’t know the thought process behind his decisions, but they have enjoyed a lot of success lately. I mean, Sofia, of course, my stepdaughter, works for him, and he’s having a great time and she thinks things are rolling smoothly. She does a lot of their social media. So she’s pretty much on top of what’s going on there and she sees a lot of smiling faces. So hopefully everything works out.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription