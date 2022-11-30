WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants to see AEW establish a Hall of their own.

Flair discussed a potential AEW Hall of Fame on his “To Be The Man” podcast this week, and said he hopes AEW President Tony Khan will move forward with the project. Flair believes the AEW Hall should include other top talents, not just people who have worked for AEW.

“I wish Tony would start a Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “That would create a lot of interest and do it based on people who he thinks were good in the history of the business not just guys from AEW the last three years.”

Flair added that the AEW Hall of Fame with outside talents would help put eyes on the company.

“That would actually draw a lot of attention if he had his own Hall of Fame,” Flair said.

