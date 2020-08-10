Ric Flair Hypes WWE RAW Appearance for Tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed on Twitter that he will be appearing during tonight’s RAW episode.
The Nature Boy will be in Randy Orton’s corner for the match against Kevin Owens.
There have been rumors of a big angle that would see Orton take Flair out to continue his “Legend Killer” storyline, but that hasn’t been confirmed for this week.
“The Greatest Of All Time And The Greatest Today Only With The @WWE On #WWERaw Tonight!!! WOOOOO! @RandyOrton,” Flair tweeted today.
Stay tuned for RAW updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight.
Below is Flair’s full tweet:
The Greatest Of All Time And The Greatest Today Only With The @WWE On #WWERaw Tonight!!! WOOOOO! @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/My4f8iDDUJ
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 10, 2020
