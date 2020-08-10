WWE Launches SummerSlam Event Tournament, WWE Looks at Randy Orton’s WWE Title Wins

– Below is a new WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at all of Randy Orton’s WWE Title wins. Orton will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 23, looking to become a ten-time WWE Champion.

– As seen below, the WWE Network social media accounts have launched their Greatest SummerSlam of All-Time Tournament.

Fans can vote for the best SummerSlam events of all-time, to determine the greatest. The 32-event tournament is now live on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The winning event will be revealed on August 23, the day of the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

VOTE NOW in the first round of WWE Network's Greatest @SummerSlam of All Time tournament!! ⤵️ Cast your votes in the polls below… we'll provide a few key matchups from each to jog your memory. pic.twitter.com/ZzcHS1LC5m — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 10, 2020

