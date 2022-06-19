Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip, Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics including who he thinks is the greatest wrestler of all time. Here are the highlights:

On today’s stars reading scripts:

“You can tell a mile away whether the kids feel it or not. It’s a lot of pressure to read something that you don’t naturally feel in your heart. That’s a big difference. I mean, you could tell the guys that they really take off because they’re taking what they’ve been handed to memorize and then they put some emotion into it, But that’s just talking generically today. That doesn’t sell tickets. When The Rock comes back and wrestles Roman, that’ll sell tickets. When Steve Austin came back, that sold tickets. It’s just a different timeframe.”

“The talent is great, make no mistake, there’s some great wrestlers, Orton, my daughter, Sasha Banks, Styles, like there’s a list of great, probably ten between the two companies. But the events sell themselves now as much as the wrestlers do. I don’t think they turn them loose enough. I know that they want to make sure they get the right advertisers. Everybody has to be happy. It’s a whole different world, but I still love it. I just feel like the guys that are really great like Randy and my daughter are held back because they (WWE) don’t want them to go that far. They don’t want anybody to become The Rock again that’s going to walk off. They don’t want somebody like Steve (Austin) that could say, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ Back in the day, Hulk (Hogan) could say yes or no. He had that kind of power. I don’t know if that’s healthy, but Vince (McMahon) won’t let that happen again.”