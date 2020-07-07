Ric Flair On Feeling Safe From COVID-19 At The WWE Performance Center, Says Everyone Is Doing Their Best To Protect Each Other

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels when appearing at the WWE Performance Center despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights are below.

WWE doing everything to keep people safe:

The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible,” he said. “The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on. I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level. I was tired of hearing the bullsh*t. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody’s life is at the best possible place while they’re there for the event.

Says WWE PC is safer than a grocery store:

I went back the next day. Of course I would. And I’ve got a pre-existing condition and I’m in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger’s grocery store.

