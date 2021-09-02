During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ric Flair spoke on why he chose to leave the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I had a bunch of pending opportunities. I had a bunch of things that I was doing currently at the time that I signed my contract. They allowed those. Wendy [his wife] got to keep her shop. These are big things. I got to keep Cameo and a couple of other things. A couple of deals were coming along and I got to the point where, I was asking them, I probably exhausted them asking, not to grandfather me in, but to let me do them. Of course, the answer was, ‘You can do them, maybe’. I just decided I wanted to finally – which I did for three years – make a living not being under a wrestling payroll. That’s all it was…..there is no animosity whatsoever, it’s just business. I wanted to try something and they just had a different vision.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.