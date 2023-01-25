Ric Flair says he buried the hatched with two top WWE Superstars.

The Nature Boy revealed on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast that he apologized to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins while backstage at this past Monday’s WWE Raw XXX event, adding that he didn’t want to have any bad blood with the couple moving forward and wishes them nothing but the best. Highlights from Flair’s podcast can be found below.

Says he apologized to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at RAW XXX:

I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ I just said I’m sorry this ever got to where it is’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hands and I said, ‘I’m gonna apologize to your wife.’ I’ve just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years. But ‘The Man’ trademark, the whole thing was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it, which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw her with her child, and I thought, ‘God, this will be Ashley someday, and Megan now with Morgan.’ It’s not worth it.

Says he’s not “The Man” anymore:

I am not ‘The Man’ anymore. ‘The Man’ is whoever the people think is. Basically, we’ve turned it over to social media to decide who ‘The Man’ is. Does that make sense? It could be Tom Brady, who’s still playing. It could be Aaron Rodgers in football. It could be LeBron, who I still think is the man in basketball. I will be in some people’s mind ‘The Man’ forever, but you gotta remember, I’m sitting there with ‘Taker and Shawn, and I’m 20 years older than those guys. I’m there on Raw, lucky enough to celebrate that moment and that time with these guys that grew up on me. Then I introduced my daughter and called her what she is, the greatest women’s champion in the history of WWE, and in my estimation, the best worker in the company. But that’s just how I feel personally.

Says he can walk around more freely now and not feel uncomfortable:

I can walk around and not walk by Becky and feel uncomfortable and I can shake Seth Rollins’ hand, and it makes it a better world for me to be in. I feel better about myself. Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth. My daughter works there, I want it to be perfect. Nothing’s perfect, but you want it to be as best as can be. How many people get to introduce their daughter? That, you’re not gonna see for a long time, something like that. So I feel thankful that I had that opportunity.

