Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend discussed how he sees himself in MJF and it’s more than the comparisons of MJF to Roddy Piper.

“I’m not taking away from Roddy, Roddy didn’t brag about his clothes and stuff like that,” Flair mentioned. “This kid, what makes him different is he’s talking about the material things and he implies that he has the material things that other people don’t have and that really pisses people off, especially when it’s true.”

Flair also talked about WWE being interested in signing the AEW star.

“I think he goes anywhere he wants to go,” Flair said. “If he has a good business manager or agent, not some dumb son of a b—h like I had in the past. [I see him as a very top guy] in either company. Delivered as he is. “He’s good enough to be good in either company. I’m not suggesting he goes anywhere, I would stay with Tony as long as Tony was paying me. And I’m sure Tony sees a lot in him or he wouldn’t be in the position he’s in. The thing about him is he’s only going to get better, and hopefully, he stays injury-free.”

