WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE during the latest “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored” episode.

Rhodes is reportedly signed with WWE and is slated to make his return on the second night of WrestleMania 38 for a match against Seth Rollins.

“Cody is a really good talker. I’d have him go out there to say what it takes from the heart, and he would be very well received. He’s really pulled his dad’s legacy. It’s come full circle back with WWE. His dad was such a big star for so many years. I think if he walked out the door in Texas, of course his dad is from Austin, dressed up, which he’s into clothes, which you know, I’m a big fan of that. I’d make him the hottest heel in the country.” Flair continued, “Actually, I would listen to what the crowd said when he walked out at Mania. That would be my opinion. I would say walk out there. Let it breathe. Let the crowd chant what they think.”

