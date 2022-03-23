On the latest edition of his My World podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about his love for the legendary Briscoe brothers, and how he wishes he could have signed the current ROH tag champions to TNA when he was still in charge. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

His love for the Briscoes and how he wishes he could have signed them to TNA when he was in charge:

“Oh, The Briscoes! Oh my God. You know, on this podcast, we talk about what I missed, or what happened, what if, and all that. Monty Brown is always at the top of your [Conrad Thompson] list and point taken, but I tried, and tried, and tried, it just didn’t work out. Recently, there’s a couple other names that — anyhow, I really look back on that 2005-2008 [timeframe] and go back to the conversations I had with Dutch [Mantel], and The Briscoes, we never could contractually — they would always resign and I would have loved to have had them in TNA and man, in 2022, Those boys, Dem Boys tore the house down.”

On the recent Aldis vs Cardona NWA title match that he officiated:

“Classic NWA Title match is what I said at the very top of the match, and that’s what they gave them. From bell-to-bell, it was classic, and I do mean bell-to-bell.”

