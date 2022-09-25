One of AEW’s biggest rising superstars has been Absolute Ricky Starks, who has wowed audiences since getting signed by the promotion in 2020, which includes a run as FTW champion.

When someone on Twitter referred to Starks as a potential pillar of the company he quickly responded by saying he doesn’t wish to be known as a pillar as he stands on an island by himself. His full tweet reads:

“Sorry, I don’t wish to be involved in any pillar talk. We’re way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions. I’m stand alone. Island supporting himself.”

Fans and analysts have been having the AEW pillars talk since the company launched, which has included names like Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Adam Page, and Britt Baker.