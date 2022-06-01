AEW star and current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how the Team Taz member believes he is elite at trash-talking, and why it’s become one of his biggest weapons in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he’s very good at trash talking:

“Sometimes I may have something loaded in the chamber that I’ve thought of right before I’ve gone out, sometimes they just come off the top of my head,” he said. ” … We have a lot of corny people … It’s terrible, and this is why some of these people get made fun of by people like me.”

How he’s quick on his feet:

“I’m a very quick-witted person. I have a very silver, metal tongue; I will slice through you. You may be able to beat my ass, but I can make you cry.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)