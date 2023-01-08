Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in.

The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On his AEW debut:

My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches.

Other matches he’s loved:

The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.

