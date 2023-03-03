Ricky Starks says his friendship with Cody Rhodes is very important, which is why he attended the Royal Rumble in person to cheer the American Nightmare on.

The Absolute One spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, where he explained how Rhodes helped him out a great deal in his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was important to him to support Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble:

It was important to me (to be at the Royal Rumble for Cody Rhodes) because that’s my friend. That’s a guy who has helped me out through a neck injury, that’s a guy who has helped me through my career, even before AEW. Even before AEW when I was an extra at SmackDown, this guy talked to me and gave me advice when he didn’t have to. When I was on the indies, I ran into him. That is what’s important. I don’t give a sh*t and I want everyone who’s watching this to do this verbatim. I don’t give a sh*t if there’s some tribalism from the fans, I don’t care if someone from my company or over there thinks it’s a bad look. I don’t give a f*ck. That is my friend and one thing about me is I’m genuinely going to be a friend no matter what and if you ride for me, I’m gonna ride for you so it’s important that I go there and see a guy who is ultimately on the biggest chapter (of his career). It was important for me to be there because I would want the same damn thing, someone to come and just support me that way.

Says he doesn’t care about what tribalism it may have caused with fans:

I don’t care what tribalism happens from the fans, from the people I work with or over there. It was important for me to go and support my friend on one of the biggest nights of his life because that’s what friends do and if there’s one thing about me is that I’m a genuine, down-ass person that will ride for my friends and nobody will question me for that and I refuse to let anybody question me or even try to give me any pushback on it because I’m a grown ass person. I can do that.

Starks will be facing Chris Jericho at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Full interview can be found below.

