WWE star and former U.S. champion Ricochet was the latest guest on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including why he started wrestling in black jeans, and whether he’ll be able to compete at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he decided to wrestle in black jeans:

I just stripped away all the….not flash, I don’t want to say flash. I just set a goal. In Japan, all the new kids start with black boots and black trunks. You have to work your way up to get gear. It’s a mental thing. In the ring, I’m more direct and will come at you straight. I’m more in a mental state of, I’m in the ring for business. I’m here to fight.

On whether he’s going to compete at Hell in a Cell:

I’m focused on Sheamus but his face is broken and I don’t think they’re going to let him compete. I have no match unless Sheamus wants to get slapped up.

