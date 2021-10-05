During his recent interview on With Authority WWE superstar Ricochet spoke about his classic matchup against Rey Mysterio at Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos back in 2016, and how emotional he became after the bout due to his level of respect for the lucha-libre legend. Highlights are below.

On the match:

“A lot of people ask me ‘what’s your favorite match?’ It’s hard for me to pick a favorite match because I have favorites for very specific reasons. But if I had to pick one up to this point of my career, that match has to go top two, top three favorite matches ever,” Ricochet said. “Just because of what it meant to me, what Rey means to me. We might’ve even had a couple before that match, on the independents, one overseas, one in New York. But that one specifically, man, I remember after the match. He leaves the ring and I’m about to leave, and he stops me and says ‘no, this is your moment. You stay. I’m going to get out of here.’ He had just won, but everyone was cheering for me.

How emotional he was afterwards:

“I go to the back finally, I try to find his little locker room. I go in there and I’m trying to just say ‘thank you so much for this match. It means a lot to me. You’ve obviously been a huge inspiration, you’ve been someone I looked up to for so long. So, just thank you.’ I was trying to talk to him and tell him all this stuff. He was sitting there, everyone’s around, and I’m just crying. I can’t even speak. Like, literally so emotional, and he’s like ‘no, I know man.’ Even at that moment he was like, ‘man, I loved that. I wish you could’ve met Eddie (Guerrero). Eddie would’ve loved you, bro. Eddie was watching that one for sure.’ As soon as I started feeling better and he says that, I’m literally crying again. I think he knows the respect level that’s there. I think he knows the inspiration and everything. It’s just cool and to share a ring with someone like him.”

