WWE RAW Superstar Riddle made a special appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

Riddle and NBA Draft pick Jalen Williams were brought on for an Audience Suggestion Box segment. Fallon’s viewer noted how this is a great week to be alive as the NHL Stanley Cup is happening, the NBA Draft is this week, WWE Money In the Bank is on July 2, and this was happening on National Onion Ring Day.

It was then asked if an NBA Draft pick can shoot an onion ring like a hockey puck and score on a WWE Superstar.

Riddle took his position at goalie, while Williams grabbed his stick and three “pucks” to shoot. Williams ended up scoring on Riddle with the first shot.

Riddle tweeted on the segment and wrote, “What a life bro [call me hand/shaka emoji]”

