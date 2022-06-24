Tomohiro Ishii has been pulled from the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view due to an injury.

As noted, Ishii defeated Clark Connors on June 21 at a New Japan Road event to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. He was set to face Miro, PAC and Malakai Black at the pay-per-view. Connors vs. Ishii was booked as a qualifier after Connors defeated Tomoaki Honma and Ishii defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru at the June 20 New Japan Road event.

In an update, AEW just announced that Ishii suffered an injury during the match with Connors, and he is not medically cleared to compete at Forbidden Door.

Ishii has forfeited his spot at Forbidden Door, and now Connors has been added to the Fatal 4 Way. It will now be Connors vs. PAC vs. Miro vs. Black to crown the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

NJPW posted a follow-up announcement to AEW’s tweet, and noted that Ishii suffered a left knee injury in the match with Connors on June 21 in Tokyo. There is no word yet on when he will be back in action.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Buy-In pre-show will air at 7pm ET, for free via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The main card will kick off at 8pm ET via Bleacher Report, the B/R App, InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, select movie theaters in the United States, PPV.com in Canada, Sky Deutschland in Germany, NJPW World in Japan, and FITE TV for other international viewers.

Below is the updated Forbidden Door card, with one more match still to be announced on Rampage:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)

Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

The Bullet Club (Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi))

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)

Tomohiro Ishii was injured in his AEW #AllAtlantic Title NJPW Eliminator Tournament match with @ClarkConnors. With Ishii not medically cleared, he forfeits & Connors will now go to #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday to face #Miro, #PAC & @malakaiblxck to crown the 1st All-Atlantic Champion pic.twitter.com/IhI9inTnOv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.