Pro-wrestling star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush recently spoke with Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling about a wide range of topics, which included the Man of the Hour reminiscing revealing his desire for NJPW to use one of his personal tracks for an NJPW STRONG special, and his thoughts on AJ Francis saying he wanted to be in a group with Lio in NXT. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Wants NJPW to use one of his original songs for an NJPW STRONG special:

I definitely think that-that would be cool and that’s something that I’m looking to make happen [NJPW using one of his songs for a live STRONG special]. I want my music to help my wrestling career and I want my wrestling career to help my music career because it’s all me and it’s all things that I love and enjoy doing and even with the relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, they’ve been so open and willing to allow me to continue to do the things that I do outside of wrestling, you know? And I’m super grateful for that, you know? Even doing my own entrance music and always pushing out my own vignettes and promos and them showing them on the big screens at the shows and stuff like that so they’ve always been super supportive with what I’m doing, to, you know, build my stock value and my name value in hopes — you know, adding and bringing something a little bit different to the table with New Japan and I definitely feel like I bring something different to the table with New Japan and I can see it growing into something special. So, yeah, that’s a great idea and I — that’s something that I’m looking to try to make happen for sure.

Responds to AJ Francis saying he wanted to be in a group with Lio and Swerve in NXT: