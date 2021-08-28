WWE star and current Raw tag team champion Riddle recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the Bro taking some big verbal blows at Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Hear what Riddle had to say in the highlights below.

Says Reigns’ is only getting pushed because he is the Rock’s cousin, says he can beat him up in real life, and adds that he DOESN’T move the needle:

No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.

On his chemistry with tag partner Randy Orton: