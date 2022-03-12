Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw top superstar Big E suffer a scary injury during a tag team matchup, where U.K. talent Ride Holland dropped the former world champion directly on his head on the outside of the ring. The New Day member would be stretchered out from the arena, later revealing on Twitter that he had broken his neck.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful many stars, including Holland, went to visit Big E in the hospital following the conclusion of SmackDown. The report adds that Big E is very beloved within the WWE locker room.

Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 12, 2022

Reports had surfaced later revealing that WWE had planned to do a six-man tag match between the New Day and the trios of Ridge Holland, Pete Dunne, and Sheamus for WrestleMania 38, but Big E’s injury will obviously change that.

Stay tuned.