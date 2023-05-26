A special 3-hour show this week featuring Samoan Joseph and Zack Sabre Jr. teaming up as the TV TITLES TAG GUYS and more: Zack Sabre Jr. & Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake

The Kingdom vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack

Kiera Hogan vs. Vertvixen

AR Fox vs. Kyle Fletcher

Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize

Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander

Penta vs. Slim J

Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton

ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! Ring of Honor TV 5/25/23 From Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida with Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, and Caprice Coleman on commentary. The show isn’t listed normally so I’m assuming this is the first match? Let’s see. Match #1. Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake w/ Anthony Henry Briscoe asks Drake to chop him and he does… but that doesn’t seem like the best idea. Mark fights back with some chops of his own and a big boot. Drake pounds on Mark in the corner and biels him 3/4 of the way across the ring. Mark returns the favor with some Red Neck Kung Fu that sends Drake to the floor, before coming off the top with somersault senton taking out both WorkHorsemen. Big palm strikes by both men but Drake drops Mark and hits a series of senton, before putting the boots to Mark in the corner once more. Bossman Slam by Drake gets another two count. Big splash by Drake gets another two. Hard chops in the corner by Drake before placing Mark on the top rope, but Mark fights Drake off with some more Kung Fu. Shotgun dropkick by Mark off the top and both men are down. Drake invites Mark to chop him now, and Mark obliges. Mark sets Drake up on top and takes him to the mat with an Iconoclasm, well, tries to, but Drake escapes and Mark hits a t-bone. Two count. Mark calls for the JayDriller but Henry is on the apron. Briscoe sends Henry to the floor and follows up with a spicy dropkick. Blockbuster by Briscoe but Drake holds on and Mark crashes on the floor. Rebound lariat off the bottom rope on the outside by Drake! Drake goes up top and comes off with a MOONSAULT! Mark is out at 2.99999! Drake charges and it’s the rolling Spiccoli Driver. Froggy Bow! One, two, three! Winner: Mark Briscoe Rating: ***1/4. Heck of a match! Mark is becoming can’t miss TV and Drake and Henry, as I always say, are the two most underrated guys on the roster. Great stuff. Match #2. Ring of Honor World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico Serpentico gets in the face of Claudio but gets tossed with a Northern Lights Suplex. Serpentico tries some strikes and then rolls up Claudio for two. Head scissors by Serpentico. Make that two. Roll up for two. Crossbody by Serpentico but Claudio has had enough and tosses him to the outside. Claudio follows and slams Serpentico head-first into the steel steps, before deadlifting him back in the ring. Short-arm clotheslines by Claudio here and Serpentico is out on his feet. Claudio lowers the elbow pad and drops him with one more lariat and this is over. Winner: Claudio Castagnoli Rating: *1/4. This happened. Match #3. Vertvixen vs. Kiera Hogan Both women trade wrist locks before Vertvixen drops Hogan with a running dropkick. Drop toe hold by Hogan into the middle rope and a running hip attack. Step up leg drop by Hogan gets a two count. Sliding trip by Vertvixen and a basement flatliner before locking in the Koji Clutch, but Hogan makes it to the bottom rope. Rebound disaster kick by Vertvixen gets another two count. Hogan fights back with a few dropkicks in the corner and a sliding big boot for a two count. Vertvixen throws Hogan in the corner and hits the Heluva Kick before connecting with the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Hogan fights back with a super kick but Vertvixen blocks a back suplex, momentarily, before transitioning into a Siato suplex and getting the win! Winner: Kiera Hogan Rating: *3/4. This was almost a squash match for Vertvixen up until the end, very strange layout. That being said, looks like we’ve got a future challenger for Athena. Match #4. AR Fox vs. Kyle Fletcher Quick striking exchange by both men. AR Fox skins the cat with a pair of boots to the face. Both men fight to the apron and Fletcher hits a HIGH angle back suplex on the apron before following up with a heavy body slam on the floor. More bodyslams by Fletcher as the attack has been focused on the lower back and tailbone. Fox returns the favor with a twisting suplex and both men are down. Clotheslines by Fox and an enziguiri send Fletcher into the corner before catching him with a rolling cutter. Two count. Fox misses a 450 but lands on his feet, but Fletcher responds with a half-and-half suplex and a vicious running knee in the corner. Brainbuster by Fletcher gets a long two count. Fletcher looks for another bodyslam but Fox gets free and hits a big boot. Fletcher lands on the apron and Fox hits a second big boot before going up top and diving to the floor with a huge somersault senton! Fox hits the 450 back inside the ring! Two count. Fletcher counters Fox avalanche piledriver into an avalanche Michinoku Driver for a long two count. Hammerlock into a spinning piledriver by Fletcher and this one is over! Winner: Kyle Fletcher Rating: ***3/4. KYLE FLETCHER IS ALL THAT IS MAN. Dude is coming ALIVE as a singles wrestler in the absence of Mark Davis, and Fox is the perfect opponent in this situation. Great stuff here. Match #5. Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan Willow evades some stomps before catching Hyan in a seated abdominal stretch. Willow misses an enziguiri but cartwheels out of a hair toss. Hyan can’t and lands hard. Big body slam by Willow and some chops in the corner. Hyan counters with a double arm bar of her own but Willow comes off the middle rope with a shotgun dropkick. Hammer throw in the corner by Willow and a big cannonball. Straps are down and it’s the Babe with the Powerbomb for the win. Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *1/2. Willow’s winning streak continues.

Match #6. The Kingdom vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack

Willie with a big hip toss to Taven and a pair of arm drags. Dropkick by Willow and Taven tags Bennett. Dropkick to the knee by Bennett and a back elbow by Taven. Rolling elbow and dropkick combo by the Kingdom gets two. Ninja in now as Taven has him up for a delayed vertical suplex but Ninja flips out and hits Taven with a super kick. Ninja with a handspring into a cartwheel but Bennett catches him with a vicious backdrop driver. Gordbuster by Taven right into a seated northern lariat by Bennett for a long two count. Ninja tries to fight out of the corner but an assisted slingshot puts a stop to it. Brainbuster by Bennett and a frog splash by Taven force Willie to break up the pin at two. Ninja back flips out of a back suplex and tags Willie. Willie clears the ring with clotheslines and both Kingdom members are down. Forver clotheslines by Williw and a cannonball to a seated Bennett. Samoan drop by Willow to Taven and both men are down. Kip up by Willie and a standing moonsault get a two count. Willie sends both members of the Kingdom to the floor and Ninja hits a triple back flip to the outside! Two count on Taven. 3D-type manuever to Taven and a back flipping double rotation moonsault but Bennett breaks it up. Bennett floors Willie with an elbow on the floor as Ninja goes up top and gets caught with an enziguiri by Taven. Proton Pack finishes this one.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: ***. Mack Attack for sure might have something here, this was a really fun tag match. The Kingdom are can’t miss, however.

Match #7. Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez

Ellie pie faces Mercedes and gets clotheslined for her trouble. Single leg dropkick by Ellie but a huge big boot by Mercedes sends her to the mat. Mercedes in control with some punches in the corner and a huge Saito suplex. Wrist trapped knees to the face and a forearm to the back of the head. Surfboard into a dragon sleeper and this one is over.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

Rating: NR

Match #8. Danielle Kamella vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Trading wrist locks and a hand spring escape by D’Amboise. Kamella puts the boots to D’Amboise and hangs her upside down in the ropes while kicking her in the back from the apron. Both women are trading elbows in the center of the ring but D’Amboise gets the better of it with some clotheslines and a flying neckbreaker. Powerslam by D’Amboise gets two. Headlock Driver by Kamella gets a two count. Fireman’s carry by Kamella but D’Amboise escapes and hits the KOD for the.. two? Two count. Rock Bottom attempt by D’Amboise and she gets it.

Winner: Ashley D’Amboise

Rating: 3/4*. Not great here, and did Kamella really have to kick out of the KOD? Not a lot of sense made in this one.

Match #9. Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander

Chop fest to start before Rocky taking control with some forever clotheslines. Titus responds with a huge dropkick and a spinning backbreaker for a two count. Rocky with some elbows and a springboard tornado DDT for two. Rocky with some leg kicks and a low bridge that sends Titus to the floor. Suicide dive by Rocky and a running sliced bread back inside the ring get a two count. Titus responds with a rolling snapmare right into a brainbuster that gets two. Up and over by Rocky but a big boot by Titus. Titus goes up top and Rocky charges, coming off the top with a flying armbar and Titus taps!

Winner: Rocky Romero

Rating: **. Quick match here but a good showing for Titus, who seems to have something to him in his young career.

Match #10. The Righteous & Stu Grayson vs. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG

The Righteous and Grayson attack early, with Grayson hitting a big overhead belly-to-belly on Morales. Moralres makes the tag to Cross who gets cut off at the pass. Grayson tosses Cross in the corner and tags Dutch, who gets thrown into the corner by Grayson. Leg drop by Dutch who tags Grayson back in to deliver chops, and tag Vincent. Knee by Grayson, kick by Vincent, and a basement flatliner by Grayson. Springboard forearm by LSG and a dropkick to Dutch. Grayson back flips out of a double back suplex and connects with a double Pele. The Dark Order are here on the ramp and clearly don’t like what they see. Enziguiri by Morales ut Dutch intercepts and hits a huge Bossman Slam. Assisted Acid Drop by Vincent who tags Grayson to finish Kross with the Nightfall.

Winners: The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Rating: *1/4. Not much in terms of competition, but it grows the storyline here.

Match 11. Shane Taylor w/ The WorkHorsemen vs. Tracy Williams

Taylor just tosses Williams to the side, but Williams fights back with some stiff forearms. Taylor muscles Williams in the corner and works over the body. Williams tries to lock in an arm bar over the top rope and is successful momentarily, but Taylor body blocks Williams and sends him crashing to the mat. Williams knees his way out of a suplex attempt and looks for a standing armbar, but Taylor counters with a sidewalk slam. Two count. Williams is on the top rope and Taylor grabs a hold of the leg, but Taylor pulls Williams into a diving tornado DDT. Basement clothesline by Williams gets two. Williams goes up top again but Taylor catches him, but Williams headbutts him to the mat and follows up with a frog splash for two. Williams looks for a piledriver but Taylor reverses into a back body drop. Big knee by Taylor and a headbutt that follows. Wrist trap uranage and a big splash by Taylor get another two. Williams tries to fight back but eats an elbow before falling victim to the package piledriver for the finish.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Rating: ***. This is my type of Ring of Honor match. Two dudes who beat the heck out of each other, and the whole match made sense. Taylor continues his dominance and Williams proves he’s still so wildly underrated.

Match #12. Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton

Japanese arm drag by Braxon and a kip up. Athena seems impressed but boots her in the face instead. Running elbow in the corner by Athena. Sidewalk slam attempt by Athena but Braxton counters into an Iron Octopus. Vertical suplex by Braxton who holds on and rolls through for a second. Third one by Braxton but Athena reverses into a gord buster and a big boot. Two count. Braxon with a pair of clotheslines and a gut buster. Braxton charges Athena who hurricanranas Braxon into the middle turnbuckle. Two count. Both women trade elbows now but Athena chops the back of Braxton and gets caught with a rolling elbow. Cobra Clutch by Athena and Braxton taps.

Winner: Athena

Rating: **. Braxton showed a lot of promise in this match. Athena is on the roll of a lifetime here and this is yet another W. The crowd was unbelievably quiet this entire match.

Athena looks for the curb stomp on the belt but Kiera Hogan makes the save and we have our next champion.

Match #13. Tony Deppen vs. Dralistico w/ Jose the Assistant

Deppen starts with a dropkick and follows up with a suicide dive to the outside. Dralistico Irish whips Deppen into the turnbuckle on one side, and the steel steps on the other. Hard chops by Dralistico and the crowd is finally into this one. Springboard senton by Dralistico gets two. Dralistico puts the boots to Deppen in the corner and and a running superkick to Deppen drops him. Deppen pump kicks his way out of a powerbomb but gets sent to the apron. Deppen side steps a charging Dralistico, sending him to the floor and following up with a springboard imploding senton! Double stomp off the top by Deppen gets two. Chop fest in the center of the ring, which breaks down into a pure fistfight. Rising knee by Deppen and a 360 kick by Dralistico. German suplex by Deppen. Make that two. Rebound German by Dralistico and a poisonrana! Two count. Deppen fights back and looks for a springboard, but Dralistico counters with a double jump hurricanrana. Tilt-a-whirl into the Fujiwara armbar and Deppen is forced to tap!

Winner: Dralistico

Rating: ***. Really good stuff here as Dralistico is separating himself from the “Rush flunky” image, and stand out as a singles. Deppen is so good it’s a shame he got hurt, hopefully he’s back soon.