Jody Threat is coming to IMPACT Wrestling.
The promotion revealed during last night’s Sacrifice special that the indie Canadian star will be joining the roster. A vignette played highlighting Threat’s journey, a clear indication that she is ready to turn some heads on the very competitive Knockouts Division.
.@JodyThreat is coming to @IMPACTWRESTLING!#Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/Sm8BCcWyJK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023
Aside from indies Threat has wrestled for AEW on their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark.