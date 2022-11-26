WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James recently joined Military News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including WWE deciding to hire him back after his release at the beginning of the year, and why he decided to launch his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast 10 months ago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On getting rehired by WWE:

I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.

Why he decided to start his podcast: