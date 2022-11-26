WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James recently joined Military News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including WWE deciding to hire him back after his release at the beginning of the year, and why he decided to launch his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast 10 months ago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On getting rehired by WWE:
I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.
Why he decided to start his podcast:
I know that now, podcasts are a dime a dozen, and I’d like to think that mine is a 50 cent piece. Mine not only gives you behind the scenes information but what I like to do is have a good time while delivering that information. On some episodes you will hear some serious talk but I like to joke around. It’s very light. With professional wrestling, it shouldn’t be too serious but something that everybody enjoys and loves. You are going to find some comedy, relief from everyday life and some up close and inside baseball type conversations about inside and backstage professional wrestling shows of the past 20 years that I have been involved with. You know what I mean? We go pretty deep into my career, but you also get to hear everyday stuff about relationships in the business. We like to have a good time, much more so than any other podcast I’ve ever heard. So tune in for fun, excitement and plenty of behind the scene stories you will only hear on this podcast about our crazy, wonderful wrestling business.