WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the company’s final show before this evening’s Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Check out the full list below.

Speaking of Survivor Series…Triple H took to Twitter to give one final hype to this evening’s show, which will feature two WarGames matchups. The Game shares a video that features rock legend Ozzy Osbourne due to WWE using one of Black Sabbath’s most famous songs, “War Pigs.” Check it out below.