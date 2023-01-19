On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

“I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society. I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean? I think her work and her grasp mentally of just putting together a match and keeping her character strong in the match yet being selfless and selling for everybody, is probably the best female wrestler in the world. I know people will doubt that. I always say Zoey Stark is one of the best female wrestlers I’ve ever seen and I firmly believe that, but I believe it’s more from an athletic standpoint and her in-ring work supersedes who she is, and I think Asuka’s in-ring work matches who she is so it just makes her a magnanimous star. She’s incredible. Asuka is incredible.”