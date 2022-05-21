WWE is known to change the ring names of its stars whether it’s removing their first names like Riddle, Humberto, Angel, Shotzi, and Theory or giving them completely new names like Gunther, Alba Fyre, Butch, Katana Chance, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Road Dogg commented on this during an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone,

“It’s just like when you think back, they changed Fergal McDevitt, or whatever his name was, to Finn Balor. [People were like] ‘Oh my god, the world is gonna end.’ Now it’s just like ‘Finn Balor, yay!’ Do you know what I mean? It hurts for a minute when they change something you were used to. So you go ‘Oh, that sucks,’ and in six months you forgot about that and you have a t-shirt with the new name on it. We as a fanbase, and I say we because I’m a huge wrestling fan, we want what we want and we want it right now,” he said.

