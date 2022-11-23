On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass where he was known for his promo and got over with fans as a result. For Road Dogg, he could never connect with Amore’s promos.

“I like Enzo. Enzo is a great guy and he’s talented on the mic, no doubt about it, but I feel like some of the stuff he says when he’s out there just kind of riffing and freestyling, I don’t follow it all. Again, maybe it’s me. Maybe I’m an old man and I don’t get it, and I’m totally cool if that’s the answer, but I also know that if I’m a viewer, I have to receive the information that you are spitting out. I have to be able to process it and understand or else your message is garbled. You know what I mean? I don’t get it. That’s what I feel like. I feel like Enzo did all that stuff, but a lot of the times I walked away from his promo going, man that was cool. Really, what was the message? What was he saying? What was he trying to get across? A lot of the time I just felt like there was a lot of talk and not a whole lot of substance. But, I could be wrong. I just didn’t understand a lot of it so there was no substance in my mind.”

