WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently appeared on Dr. Chris Featherstone’s podcast for Sportskeeda, where the former multi-time tag champion gave his thoughts on AEW, and why he disliked last week’s Wardlow and Orange Cassidy TNT title matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he thinks AEW looks like an indie show filmed with nice cameras:

“I would talk to them about television wrestling and what we’re doing here. When you watch it, it looks like an indie show that somebody filmed with some nice cameras. People will win their match, get their hand raised, and just turn around and start walking away. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a great shot. Thank you, dude, who just won the match and now you give me your a-crack and your back to look at.’ You have to think about this like it’s a television show because it is.”

Wasn’t a fan of Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy:

“I wasn’t a fan. It took him 18 minutes. First they give him the jabroni title. It doesn’t mean nothing when he was a guy that seemed like he was The guy, and maybe he is in the future. I just don’t think you needed to give him that other than the best title and then it took him 18 minutes to beat the jokey guy. I didn’t understand it at all. It was literally booking 101. You put your big huge, beautiful baby face against this other beautiful babyface with a gang of guys out there, like, what are we trying to do here? What are you trying to do in this segment? What story are we telling? Is it just a good win for Wardlow? Okay, six minutes. Kick me, kick me, kick me, go for the superkick, and I powerbomb the crap out of you.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)