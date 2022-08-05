On the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg speculated on whether or not he and Billy Gunn, better known as the New Age Outlaws, could wrestle one more match before hanging them up forever. Check out Road Dogg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks the New Age Outlaws could do one more match:

“Look, I don’t know. The New Age Outlaws could do one. I’m going to need a year.”

On potentially facing FTR:

“Yeah, we can work them, that’s a good pace. No, we’re going to do it with The Young Bucks. Not FTR, because they would make us look crappy. I think The Young Bucks will work with us and be fake wrestling like we need to be. FTR will just beat us up.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)