The legendary Road Dogg spoke about WWE introducing new world title belts during the latest edition of his ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ podcast. The former multi-time champion gives his thoughts on the new designs, as well as weighs in on whether certain phrases, like calling Roman Reigns the Undisputed Champion, will still be used going forward. He also talks about Triple H being a traditionalist, which shows up in the new belt designs. Highlights can be found below.

On Triple H being a traditionalist and an innovator:

Hunter has always been a traditionalist from his training with Kowalski to his mentoring by Flair. Everything he’s done has been with respect to tradition in this industry. You can’t just copy another title that was good. You don’t just go, ‘Oh, people loved that one.’ No, you have to be the innovator.

Says he is uncertain if Roman Reigns will still be considered the Undisputed champion in WWE:

I think we’ve seen now, speaking very currently, is the women’s titles also have done the same thing. So you’re going to have a World champion or WWE Champion or Universal Champion and a world champion. I’m not sure where the names exactly lay now, and is Roman Reigns still ‘undisputed?’ I think things like that are going to come out and are really intriguing to me. It’s all intriguing to me. I love the new titles. They’re huge. They’re beautiful, but yet they’re big and plain too, and I think that’s tradition. Look, we all went the way of the big eagle and the big spinner and the big this and the big that. I think these go back to what a championship title looks like.

