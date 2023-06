The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WrestleTix reports they’ve sold 12,946 tickets and there are 26 tickets left.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Card

IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jungle Boy

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi