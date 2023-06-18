WWE has confirmed a new match for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

That bout is Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will take on Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. WWE made the match booking this afternoon.

Updated WWE NXT Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Bron Breakker

North American Championship: Wes Lee defends against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as special referee

NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

NXT Tag Team title number one contender’s three-way match: Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin come face-to-face