WWE has confirmed a new match for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT.
That bout is Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will take on Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. WWE made the match booking this afternoon.
BREAKING: After some bad blood between the two teams the last few weeks, @lashlegendwwe & @JakaraWWE will take on @YulisaLeon_wwe & @ValentiFerozWWE THIS TUESDAY at #NXTGoldRush! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xbq5hMRfV3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2023
Updated WWE NXT Card
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Bron Breakker
North American Championship: Wes Lee defends against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as special referee
NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail
NXT Tag Team title number one contender’s three-way match: Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade
Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will take on Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin come face-to-face