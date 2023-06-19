ROH taped a second set of matches on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago to air on future ROH TV episodes. You can click here for spoilers taped before AEW Collision, and below are spoilers from matches taped after Collision:

* Daniel Garcia defeated Rocky Romero in a Pure Wrestling match. Garcia forced Romero to submit after all rope breaks were exhausted. After the match, Garcia went to attack Romero but AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy made the save. Garcia and Cassidy then faced off but Garcia backed off

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy won a Trios match over three enhancement talents

* Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods

* Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Maria Kanellis tried to interfere but Trish Adora stopped her

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal and Blake Christian

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated August Matthew and Davey Vega. After the match, The Righteous appeared on the big screen and challenged The Dark Order members to a match on next week’s show

* Leila Grey defeated Diamante with her feet on the ropes

* Action Andretti, AR Fox and Darius Martin defeated Shane Taylor, JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight. The match featured lots of weapons like tables, ladders, tacks, etc.

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform.

