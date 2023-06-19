Thanks to Cecil Warner for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia:

* Becky Lynch, Mia Yim and Shotzi defeated Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green and IYO SKY. Lynch made Green submit for the finish with the Dis-Arm-Her

* Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross. Lashley got a good pop and won with a running powerslam for the pin

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus. Theory won with his feet on the ropes, so Sheamus hit him with a Brogue Kick after the match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Usos, The Viking Raiders and Alpha when Zayn hit a Helluva Kick for the pin on Erik. This was originally a Triple Threat but Adam Pearce made it a Fatal 4 Way by adding The Usos

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in the match of the night. Cody wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day to send us to intermission

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat. GUNTHER pinned Nakamura to win

* WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight. Rey put Dominik through a table, then splashed him for the pin

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest. Rollins hit a Pedigree and Stomp for the pin. Rollins thanked everyone and wished them a Happy Father’s Day after the match. Priest heeled it up against the fans who kept singing for Rollins

