WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about his only ever encounter with the legendary Macho Man Randy Savage during the latest edition of his “One Of A Kind” podcast with co-host Dominic DeAngelo. Check out RVD’s touching story about the Macho Man in the highlights below.

Recalls the first time he ever met Savage:

After the show downtown in Savannah and on River Street, little cobblestone road right there on the river. Um, it’s a cool place to walk around, drink, twist your ankle. And there was a bar down there that the boys were at. And I remember talking to Macho Man then and that’s weird because this would be the only conversation I ever had with them. And I totally forgot about it until just now, but Brian Knobbs was talking to me and then introduced me to Macho Man and everyone was being cool. Like they heard of me, I guess they watched me in ECW.

Says Savage was super kind and even offered to put in a good word for him at WCW:

I remember Macho Man sitting at the bar, you know and just talking to me, telling me he heard a lot of good stuff about me. He was like telling me you know, ‘You can have really good future. I’ll put in a good word for you in WCW if you want to go that route,’ or whatever. And I just remember like man, that was just so over the top cool, and he didn’t have to do that.

