New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Robbie Eagles will be appearing at the September 25th and September 26th Autumn Attack events from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas Fort Worth Texas. Full details are below.

An already stacked lineup for NJPW STRONG’s first matches at the Curtis Culwell Center in DFW Texas have allowed for dream matches including Lio Rush vs Taiji Ishimori, Suzuki-Gun versus Team Filthy and Jay White vs Daniel Garcia across two cards on September 25 & 26. That lineup is getting even more of a boost though, as fresh off his first defence at the MetLife Dome against Hiromu Takahashi this weekend, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles is joining the Autumn Attack.

With a wealth of junior heavyweight talent on STRONG and across the US, the Sniper of the Skies heads into Texas with a target of his own on his back. Who will take aim at the champion? Find out in person later this month!