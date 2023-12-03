Who is the mystery-man behind MJF’s “Devil” mask in All Elite Wrestling?

Rocky Romero is like the rest of the pro wrestling community, eager to find out who it is.

During a recent interview on “In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl,” the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the mystery surrounding the man behind MJF’s “Devil” mask and recent ominous appearances on AEW programming.

“I wish I was because he’s about to cash in and make a whole lot of money,” Romero said of the guy who will ultimately be unveiled as the mystery man. “He or she. I wish I was, and I wish I knew who it was because I want to know already.”

Romero continued, “I was sad that we didn’t find out at Full Gear. I was like, ‘Ah man, we have to wait longer.’ Hopefully, we’ll fight out December 30.”

As noted, MJF and Samoa Joe are scheduled to wrestle two masked men from The Devil’s Crew on next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

