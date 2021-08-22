ROH has announced a few matches for its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

ROH World Champion Bandido will be defending his title against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita in a Four-Way Elimination Match.

A mystery match is set to take place featuring two free agents who were recently released.

Here is the updated card:

Bandido (c) vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita (Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Championship)

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods (ROH Pure Championship)

TBA vs. TBA (ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Finals)

Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

